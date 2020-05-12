KSOUL Architecture & Interior Studio

—
Commissioned over 500 projects from residential to famous retail and F&B chains in Vietnam, KSOUL Studio is a rising architecture & interior practice, founded and led by Huỳnh Thế Nguyễn. His firm plays an important role to reshape modern Vietnam shopping streets into hustle and bustle, crowded ones with startups for youngsters.
Concept
The charm of this concept started from K in Ksoul, which stands for kinetic. We created a system echoing the flexibility of interior setup and inspired by geometric shapes of drawing plans. While maintaining minimalism within the system, we manage to show how playful and responsive across applications this can be. Adapting into custom K's arms, it turned the logo into a characterful contemporary dynamic symbol rather than a solid one.
Visual System
Contrasting with dynamic geometric graphics, a custom grid system was designed to maintain the root idea and create a meticulous fitting layout for every facet of the brand. Moving away from the usual Vietnam architectural corporate vibe visual system, this combination expresses minimal monochromatic aesthetic while showing the possibility of adapting for various nuances of future projects and collaboration.
Uniform
Uniform design narrates to the modular idea by displaying blocks from sloper parts in finished shirt through colors.
Digital Application
Credits
Design firm M — N Associates
Creative Director Duy — N
Art Director Anh Nguyễn
Web Designer Anh Nguyễn
Designer Quân Nguyễn
Producer Quân Nguyễn, Huỳnh Thế Nguyễn
Project Manager M — Lan
Photography
Portfolio Photography Wing Chan
Architectural Photography Đỗ Sỹ
Digital Retoucher An Nguyễn
Uniform
Uniform Design Ksoul Studio
