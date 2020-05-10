user's avatar
Oatlaws | Visual & Brand Identity
Toni Hukkanen
We know life can be stressful and at times it can be tricky to make good choices. That’s why Oatlaws's mission is to enable you (and the planet) to live a better life, both by saving time and by fueling you with energy. You can always trust Oatlaws® products to be nutritious, convenient and tasty. Oatlaws® uses oats, not only because they’re sustainable, but also because they’re an extraordinarily versatile and pure ingredient, which has made it possible for them to create products with excellent taste.

(more below on their love for oats).​​​​​​​
Skateboards
Oatprotein - Oatlaws
Outdoor advertising
Oatlaws Protein Packagings
T-shirt design with logo - Oatlaws
Rotating globe with logo



Year & Location
2018, Helsinki, Finland.

Assignment 
Branding, Visual Identity, Packaging Design




Oatlaws® is an all-natural and plant based range of healthy and delicious products, created and manufactured in Finland. The essence of the brand lies in the honesty of its recipe and the purity of its quality ingredients — Only the best premium grade oats combined with simple ingredients. No added sugar, artificial flavours, or food additives of any kind goes into these products. Created by sports and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts, Oatlaws® caters to a wide scope of consumers which ranges from athletes to children.

