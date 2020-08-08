user's avatar
Oceans Adrift Part 2
Niko Photographisme
Retouching
Preserve, protect and save the oceans.
I try to illustrate the oceans pollution with humorous pictures.

Over The Top
Plastic Swell
Kettlebell Rubbish
Stand Up Straw
Plastic Beach
Running Out
Tanned Tray
Plastic Trap
EcoSuper Power
