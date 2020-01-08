Branding MO de Movimiento

The Need:

The client wanted to create a brand around a project that was sustainable in the extreme. The project is a luxury restaurant built in an old theater that uses recycled materials from the space, all the staff are in a moment where they find themselves at risk of marginalization, the ingredients are the highest quality, locally sourced and organic products and the interior design and furniture are created to exude sustainably down to the smallest detail. We were asked to create a brand that represents all this and also opens doors for future projects.