104 - Brand Design Proposal

A few months ago, we participated in the consultation for the visual identity of CentQuatre-Paris. As we are used to do on this blog, we present you our unselected creative avenues.





The CentQuatre





Located in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, it is a space for residencies, production and diffusion for audiences and artists from all over the world. Conceived as a collaborative artistic platform, it provides access to all of today's arts, through a resolutely popular, contemporary and demanding programming. An atypical living space dotted with shops, it also offers spaces for free artistic practices and early childhood. For the start-ups that join its incubator, it is a unique area for experimentation, at the crossroads of art and innovation.





After 10 years of fruitful and growing activity since its creation and strong development in terms of attendance and outreach, CentQuatre now wishes to position itself as an alternative cultural institution resolutely oriented towards innovation and emergence.



