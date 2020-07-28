user's avatar
In creating Aeonik Pro, we took our best-selling type family 'Aeonik' and refined it further, whilst also adding support for Cyrillic and Greek. As a result, Aeonik Pro is now sharper, tighter, and more versatile than ever.

There are seven weights, ranging from Air to Black, each with oblique italics. With more than 900 characters and plenty of alternates to choose from, this workhorse type family is a must have in any designer’s toolset.

To help showcase the typeface, we teamed up with @semiotik_design in Greece to design two specimen books. The small book (approx A6 in size) focuses on the glyphs and sculptural expression within Aeonik Pro, whereas the large book (A4)  showcases the possibilities and visual expression of this extensive typeface.

The pair of specimen books are free on all Aeonik Pro Essential and Full Family purchases and can be posted world-wide.

Trial files are available in Latin, Greek and Cyrillic, allowing you to try before you buy. ⁠



———

Credits:
Additonal Font Engineering: Diana Oveza at Acute Studio — www.acutestudio.nl
Specimen Book Design In Collaboration With Semiotik Design — www.semiotikdesign.com
Type Specimen Book Printing: Future Format — www.future-format.com







