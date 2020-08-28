Channel Branding Design for ‘the LIFE’

‘The LIFE’ is the first channel launched by LG.
It is a premium entertainment channel for young seniors who value a better lifestyle.
It is a premium entertainment channel for young seniors who value a better lifestyle.
‘The LIFE’ BI design comes from the pictograms that represent clothing, food, shelter, culture and leisure, which are also used for ND.
These designs are simple and conceptual, while keeping humor
which is the key to living a young life.
BUMPER ID - 의 Clothing
BUMPER ID - 식 Food
BUMPER ID - 주 Shelter
BUMPER ID - 여가 Leisure
MAIN ID A - Joyful Life, the LIFE
MAIN ID B - Happier Life, the LIFE
Next & This Month
Sign On & So Bumper
Manifesto
On- air element
Making
On air
2020.07
2020.07
Creative Director : DUDU
Brand Identity : DUDU
Main ID A
Director : Dayoung Kim
Camera & Edit : Dayoung Kim
Style frame : DUDU, Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Animation : Dayoung Kim
Composit : Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Vfx : Gieun Kim
Main ID B
Director : Yeonwoo Park
Camera & Edit : Yeonwoo Park
Style frame : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Yeji Moon, WooSung LEE
Animation : Yeonwoo Park, Dayoung Kim
Composit : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Yeji Moon, WooSung LEE
BUMPER ID
Director : Myunghwan Im
Next & This Month
Lead Artist : WooSung LEE
So bumper & Sign on
Lead Artist : WooSung LEE
Ratings
Lead Artist : Yeji Moon
Lead Artist : Yeji Moon
Manifesto
Director : Seoeun Kim
Style frame : Seoeun Kim, Sumin Kwon
Animation : Seoeun Kim
2d Animation : Sumin Kwon
Composit : Seoeun Kim
Sound : ROIAUDIO
Producer : Mira Kim
Production : cobb studio
cobb.tv
cobb.tv