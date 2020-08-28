user's avatar
Channel Branding Design for ‘the LIFE’
cobb studio
‘The LIFE’ is the first channel launched by LG.
It is a premium entertainment channel for young seniors who value a better lifestyle. 

‘The LIFE’ BI design comes from the pictograms that represent clothing, food, shelter, culture and leisure, which are also used for ND.

These designs are simple and conceptual, while keeping humor 
which is the key to living a young life.










BUMPER ID -  의 Clothing



BUMPER ID -  식 Food



BUMPER ID -  주 Shelter



BUMPER ID -  여가 Leisure





MAIN ID A -   Joyful Life, the LIFE




MAIN ID B -  Happier Life, the LIFE



Next & This Month



Sign On & So Bumper



Manifesto



On- air element



Making


On air
2020.07

Creative Director : DUDU
Brand Identity : DUDU


Main ID A 
Director : Dayoung Kim
Camera & Edit : Dayoung Kim
Style frame : DUDU, Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Animation : Dayoung Kim
Composit : Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Vfx : Gieun Kim

Main ID B
Director : Yeonwoo Park
Camera & Edit : Yeonwoo Park
Style frame :  Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Yeji Moon, WooSung LEE
Animation : Yeonwoo Park, Dayoung Kim
Composit : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Yeji Moon, WooSung LEE

BUMPER ID 
Director : Myunghwan Im

Next & This Month
Lead Artist : WooSung LEE

So bumper & Sign on
Lead Artist : WooSung LEE

Ratings
Lead Artist : Yeji Moon

Manifesto
Director : Seoeun Kim
Style frame :  Seoeun Kim, Sumin Kwon
Animation : Seoeun Kim
2d Animation : Sumin Kwon
Composit : Seoeun Kim

Sound : ROIAUDIO

Producer : Mira Kim
Production : cobb studio
cobb.tv




Channel Branding Design for ‘the LIFE’
