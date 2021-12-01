Prudentia
First inspiration was from the exhibition, “All Of Them Witches” curated by Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles. I was amazed by how how they curated a group show based on the witch theme with various artists, and decided to start this witch project.
Justitia
Then soon after that, I witnessed a huge sexual criminal case happened in South Korea, which is called the Nth Room case. It was politically, socially a gigantic impact since it involved so many underaged victims and their sexually exploitative videos. Yet still some people blamed victims’ behavior back then, which feels like a witch haunting to me. Therefore, I needed to address this inequality and claim justice through my art.
Temperantia
I wish my art help people to be resilience and consistent, giving the power to last long.
It is such a tired and long process to change the world. It cannot be overlooked since it is a necessary process.
Fortitudo
I did an interview with Digital Arts Magazine about Witch Project. You could read more about this on the link below.