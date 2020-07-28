skip
Tools
Pencil
Watercolor
Colored Pencils
Pen And Ink
Tools
THE ADVENTURE OF GRANDPA FROG(Thornton Burgess)
Shishi Nguyen
7/28/2020
Illustration for the book of Thornton Burgess:
THE ADVENTURE OF GRANDPA FROG
Illustrated by ShishiNguyen
Published:
July 26th 2020
Shishi Nguyen
Shishi Nguyen
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published:
July 26th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Pencil
Watercolor
Colored Pencils
Pen And Ink
Creative Fields
Illustration
artwork
children illustation
childrenbook
Digital Art
Drawing
inspiration
inspired
tradition art
shishinguyen
picturebook
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
