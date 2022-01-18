Visual Brand Identity
Mar 2020
Counterpart
We were asked by Truffl to work with them on the re-brand of Counterpart, a Los Angeles all-day brunch and coffee shop in Echo Park serving delicious plant-based comfort food.
Sitting on the corner of Echo Park Ave. and Delta St., Counterpart is where the corner deli meets the trendy, modern cafe. Stop in and you’ll find inviting burnt orange leather booths, as well as black and white accents, walls lined with plants, and hanging lights that serve as decor as much as function. While the setting alone is attention-grabbing, their reimagined deli classics are the real draw. The executive chef, Mimi Williams, proudly uses local ingredients sourced from Elysian Valley Garden to make all plant-based proteins, sauces, and spreads from scratch.
Counterpart’s brand identity blends Eastside LA urban coolness with an organic, homey neighborhood cafe feel. We used a simple black and white color palette and minimalistic layouts to counterbalance the colorful, vibrant restaurant space and menu items. We designed a custom pattern inspired by the unique tile in the restaurant, and hand-drawn illustrations using a human, natural, and imperfect style meant to align with the brand’s neighborhood feel and the organic, natural ingredients used on the menu.
Client: Counterpart
Agency: Truffl
Creative Direction: Raphael Farasat
Project Management: Ximena Cervantes
Art Direction & Design: Asís