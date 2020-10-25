user's avataruser's avatar
Ragtag
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
Ragtag is an adventurous display font that’s fun, graphic and loud. The font features three irreverent, geometric variations for each letterform, plus a few extra goodies like eñes and diacritics so it’s ready to use En Español. Ragtag creates harmonies from the fully interchangeable collection of letters. Each letter is unique and designed so it composes beautifully with all others — but can also stand on its own as an accent piece or as part of a design.

Ragtag is inspired by the scattered crew of makers and designers from design studio In-House International--a fully remote creative home based in Austin, TX. The design of Ragtag was led by Alexander Wright and digitized by Rodrigo Fuenzalida. Ragtag is available in Opentype format (.otf) and is compatible with PC and Mac.​​​​​​​

Avaialble for purchase at YouWorkForThem and MyFonts.
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: poster, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: illustration, cartoon and poster
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: active shirt, t-shirt and cartoon
Image may contain: typography
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
Read more about Ragtag and the folks behind the typeface on Creativeboom or through the YWFT Blog

Availalble for purchase at YouWorkForThem and MyFonts.

Thanks for checking us out!
Ragtag
252
1.5k
13
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Alexander Wright Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Michu Benaim S. Austin, TX, USA

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Rodrigo Fuenzalida Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    YWFT / YouWorkForThem Knoxville, TN, USA
    user's avatar
    MyFonts Woburn, MA, USA

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    In-House Intl Austin, TX, USA

    Ragtag

    Ragtag is an adventurous display font that’s fun, graphic and loud. The font features three irreverent, geometric variations for each letterform, Read More
    252
    1.5k
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields