Lausanne city campaign





It is a campaign project with a concept of participatory budgeting in the city of Lausanne, Switzerland. The campaign promotes the Lausanne’s citizens to suggest what to build in their neighborhood and become an active part of deciding where the money is allocated.

For that, I designed a set of illustrated elements incorporating into the visual identity of the campaign.









Client

Lausanne, Switzerland





Agency

Messieurs





Illustration

Minji Moon





Animation

tbnt