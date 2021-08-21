Advanced Legolizer

Houdini #procedural "legolizer" - prototype 4
Brute force bin packing 40 lego shapes (50 total with plates) , sorted by size, and tested one by one for every cell of a volume, with rotations, until it fits !
Any kind of lego can be added to the mix (according his lowres description by connectors don't match an existing one, otherwise they would fight for the same place), but the price to pay is an even slower output.
I have added a little statistic view to the tool, some lego seems having hard time to find a place in the volume grid, might be worth removing them from the list to speed-up the process.
