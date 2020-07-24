Skaal, digital real estate agency - Brand design

A logo to symbolize easier access to the home of your dreams





The emblem of the brand was built around the initial "S" of "SKAAL". Simultaneously typographic and pictographic, the design of the letter represents a path that fluidly transforms itself into a silhouette of a house. This visual discovery allowed us to cleverly represent SKAAL’s brand vision: Allowing you to find the house of your dreams as easily as possible and without a hitch.

The symbol is completed with an enclosing circle that asserts the logotype as a mark of quality. The form of this symbol allows it to be a distinctive watermark that can be used on the photographs of the property listings put online. This symbol is also highly visible on outdoor signage, which is an asset for communicating the brand on ‘for sale’ signs used in real estate.

The word mark is custom-designed and reinforces the ‘homely’ spirit of the brand.

The letters mix straight lines and rounded shapes. This design illustrates the balance between a reassuring rationalism and a roundness that evokes comfort, just like the comfort of cozy home furniture.

The accompanying typefaces in the brand guidelines are Open Sans and Barlow. Specially designed for screen display, they meet the technical needs of a 100% digital project where the application interface is at the heart of the customer experience.

The brand territory is rounded off with an energetic and refined color palette that combines

an intense red with the softness of a pastel blue and a beige tone for a humanist touch.





