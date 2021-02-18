SYSTEM Brand Identity Development













BRAND SLOGAN, TAGLINE, DESIGN CONCEPT





Life Mix → Clothes that fit every single day of life, at various moments in daily life, and the attitude toward all different moments in life beyond styles → Attitude | Layer → where detailed information and authentic stories are stored that so many advantages of the brand are delivered → Archive ​​​​​​​

On the base of the brand essence “Life Mix Layer,” Attitude Archive is drawn as the design concept. With the brand slogan and tagline also designated as the same design concept, Attitude Archive, the promise of spreading attitudes toward various moments in daily life, is actively delivered. ​​​​​​​









BRAND LOGO

Logotype: The logotype of SYSTEM contains various characters of products with simple and genderless design and proper thickness of types wherein the distortion of shapes is minimized on various digital media and printing media. As a result of getting rid of unnecessarily decorative parts, a logo type that is functional and reasonable has been created, and the chic image of SYSTEM is delivered with sophisticated emotion. Symbol: The symbol of SYSTEM is the first letter of “Attitude Archive,” conveying a sharp, sophisticated impression pursuing delicate details. ​​​​​​​ Tagline logo combining logo type and tag line is a direct communication with customers on the core brand value that it wants to deliver, enabling the enhancement of identity and recognition of the brand at the same time.











