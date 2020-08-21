Lost Saints Candles













Next step was packageing. We decide to add human touch / symbol of all lost saints. We used Dirty hands in the ashes like a pen to draw on white paper. Final results we scan and combine to unique pattern. In the finall results boxes looks like saints have it in their hands. On the end everything looks magical and mysterious.

Last thing Was to create nice looking photoshoot of the whole brand. We used stones to have symbol of strong and passing years which fit with our name of the Lost Saints company.













