Lost Saints Candles

We had a pleasure to cooperate with Herminio Ochoa - owner of the Lost Saints, hand crafted, candle brand. He came to us for help with his brand look.
First we made for him logotype. Maintaining harmony in the typography with modern and simple look but in the same time communicate professional services. That was our mission. We created a custom font to reflect the brand's personality. Inside letter we add small symbol which has to symbolize candle flame. It give logotype more deep meaning. 

Next step was packageing. We decide to add human touch / symbol of all lost saints. We used Dirty hands in the ashes like a pen to draw on white paper. Final results we scan and combine to unique pattern. In the finall results boxes looks like saints have it in their hands. On the end everything looks magical and mysterious.
Last thing Was to create nice looking photoshoot of the whole brand. We used stones to have symbol of strong and passing years which fit with our name of the Lost Saints company. 







