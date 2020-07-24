POVEMENT: Plant Walk& Plants Rights Movement 2020





POVEMENT began with a concern about the relationship between people and plants. The project encourages modern people who have begun to accept plants as companions to rethink from plants' standpoint.

POVEMENT presents 'walking with plants' using movable pots as a way that respects plants. Furthermore, POVEMENT informs “the rights of plants to feel nature" through flags, posters, and photographs, and suggests that create ‘the pet plant culture’ that respects pet plants to people, together.





​​​​​​​포브먼트는 사람과 식물의 반려 관계에 대한 고민에서 시작되었습니다. 이 프로젝트는 식물을 반려의 존재로 받아들이기 시작한 현대인들에게, 식물의 관점에서 반려 생활에 필요한 것이 무엇인지 다시 생각해보길 권하고 있습니다.