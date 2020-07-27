user's avatar
beyond the horizon
Rus Khasanov
Behance.net
Motion Graphics
As with all my art projects, in «beyond the horizon» I used simple materials to create a new visual experiment. 
Behind this project there are dozens of shooting days, during which hundreds of gigabytes of photos and videos were filmed with Sony a7RII and Sony a7RIV. There were 5 final versions of this video, which I reworked adding new footage again and again.
While working on this project, I was faced with the constant following of the ideal shot, which is so close and distinct, but constantly disappears beyond the horizon.

Video by Rus Khasanov.
Music by Dmitry EvgrafovСomposition «Humble In Heart» from his upcoming album «Surrender».
Thanks for watching!


