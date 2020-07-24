Climadjust is a SaaS to apply Bias Adjustment techniques to public and private climate data. It has been implemented by Predictia with the collaboration of the Spanish Research Council (CSIC) with access to input data from trusted sources like the Copernicus Climate Data Store or the Earth System Grid Federation.
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Art Direction: Javier Ochoa, Daniel Iglesias, David Mubien
Print Production: Mubien
UI/UX: Javier Ochoa
Motion: Daniel Iglesias
Photography: Víctor Mubien