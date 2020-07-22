user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
ZitSticka: Skin Discipline
ZitSticka: Skin Discipline

Collaborating with ZitSticka, XK studio produced a series of films, stills and moving assets for the launch campaign of Skin Discipline.

Direction, design, animation: XK studio
Live Action DP: Wilson Cameron
Music/Sound: Zelig Sound




Art x Science

We researched various motion/visual ways to show skin related Science in an Artful way. Bellow is an edit of some of our findings.




