Stocznia Centrum Gdańsk

Historical values and a modern development approach combined.





SCG is a development company managing one of the most beautiful areas in Gdańsk - the Gdańsk Shipyard. Our cooperation included not only the creation of a visual identification system reflecting the modern character of the brand with its historical roots, but also the design of a tourist route along which there are the most interesting attractions available for visiting in the Gdańsk Shipyard.



As part of the project, we also created a brand website that has many functions. In addition to familiarizing the visitor with the history of the place itself or the tourist trail, it also informs about the possibility of renting and purchasing parts of this unique area.











