Stocznia Centrum Gdańsk
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Historical values and a modern development approach combined.

SCG is a development company managing one of the most beautiful areas in Gdańsk - the Gdańsk Shipyard. Our cooperation included not only the creation of a visual identification system reflecting the modern character of the brand with its historical roots, but also the design of a tourist route along which there are the most interesting attractions available for visiting in the Gdańsk Shipyard.

As part of the project, we also created a brand website that has many functions. In addition to familiarizing the visitor with the history of the place itself or the tourist trail, it also informs about the possibility of renting and purchasing parts of this unique area.



Follow the orange color
To make it easier for visitors to navigate, we have designed characteristic points along the tourist trail in the guiding color of the SCG branding, which accompany people visiting the Gdańsk Shipyard at every turn.


    Owners

    user's avatar
    247 Studio Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Bartosz Kruszyński Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Zuza Rogala Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Oskar Podolski Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Karol Imialkowski Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Krystian Tyrański Gdynia, Poland

