Kloke is an Australian clothing brand. It is based in the city of Collingwood. Timeless, original and elegant. 
It provides a high fashion experience to all its visitors. Kloke defies fashion regardless of the season of the year. 

It tends to soak up, not by meeting out loud and being flashy, but rather taking deep breaths and moving in a much more holistic way. It is proposed to develop a new brand guideline as a graphic solution.

That the essence of each elaborated textile piece prevails and maintains, applying a modernist and minimalist development in all aspects. All this in order to transgress the way in which the brand identifies with people. 
Avant-garde that tries to cross borders in each garment, compilations focused on the daily challenge of maintaining a well-kept aesthetic and explored from the designer's side to the end and the need of its consumer. Fine, delicate, elegant, modern, but still original. 

Art direction. Roswell Studios
More information. hola@weroswell.studio


