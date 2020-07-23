The Tailings Pond Series I

T H E TAILINGS POND S E R I E S​ ​​​​ P A R T I









Every mining operation that extracts resources off the ground also carries minerals that are economical waste. These by-products after the process of separating the valuable parts from the uneconomic ones are called tailings. Tailings are stored near the mines, usually in open manmade lakes or sludge ponds separated by dams. They contain toxic mixtures of water, clay and chemicals.

In nature, water does not appear to be vivid orange, yellow or green. The intense colours come from toxic and heavy metals where oxidation processes are active. Seeing this apocalyptic, in many eyes, unphotogenic landscape from the air has the quality of an abstract expressionism artwork. It's a sight into the open wounds on the earth's surface hidden behind trees and dams somewhere in remote landscapes. Yet this manmade, otherworldly landscapes shows one of the most destructive interventions of human presence on the planet.



