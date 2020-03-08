Albert No. 5
»Digital Future« is the theme of the fifth issue of ALBERT, the magazine of the Albert Einstein Foundation Berlin. As in the first four editions, Albert No.5 is dedicated to one single topic: How will our future change in the wake of the advancing digitalization and how will our perception of it change? Researchers from various spheres of science come together in the issue to discuss this topic to the accompaniment of artistic viewpoints and contemporary photography. We are looking forward to another issue of our award-winning magazine.
Client: Einstein Foundation
Year: 2020
Design: Fons Hickmann M23