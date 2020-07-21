ADCR Awards 2020













We used the font in creating motion graphics, too: an agile digital cloud fills the space of filmed footage, instantly announcing that we are talking about the prize’s contemporary, relevant, real and digital nature. Our dynamic branding works independent of its background: ready-made presents let us create animations that can fill and anchor any format. If needed, any stop-frame of an animation can be turned into a static image. This approach helps us put this branding into action at all contact points, including social, web, merch and the awards ceremony itself.

​​​​​​​









