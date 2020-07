Locacuisines - Brand identity

_

EN





Locacuisines has been the French leader in ephemeral restaurants since 1996. Based on the outskirts of Toulouse, this company has designed and industrialised modular structures that allow temporary kitchens to be set up in record time, for 50, 1,000 or 10,000 meals, or even more. Present throughout France, Locacuisines has equipped office areas, sites under construction, schools, hospital groups, but also the Rafale assembly site, the Maison des Eaux de Vies in Cognac, Disneyland Paris or a ski resort in the French Alps.

When Locacuisines contacted the studio to rethink its visual identity, a modular system quickly became the obvious choice. The new tagline (Assembler pour rassembler) became the starting point for the graphic language we developed. Based on an in-house typographic design, the symbol, an L made up of 3 C modules, expands to form a set of modules that connect together over and over. A metaphorical representation of the assembly of restoration modules, forming ephemeral living spaces. Particular attention was paid to the deployment of this new visual system in a complex environment: modular constructions, refurbished shipping containers, delivery vehicles, work clothes, printed materials... the new territory we set up proved to be practical and simple to implement, while offering a multitude of visual possibilities.