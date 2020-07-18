user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
LA FABRIQC
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Innovation sociale
FabriQC est une école d'innovation sociale à Québec. Elle a pour but de rassembler les citoyens, les entrepreneurs, les organisations, les institutions, les chercheurs et les étudiants à soumettre une idée, un projet qui permettrait de transformer socialement la communauté.

La marque se veut évolutive et axée sur la transformation et l'innovation en continu. Elle réfère directement aux vitraux de l'église où se déroulent ses événements. Les éléments graphiques quant à eux évoquent le côté brut de la déconstruction et la construction. Ce sont deux éléments bien présents dans l'architecture de l'endroit: une vieille église en pleins travaux à la recherche d'une deuxième vie!

Social innovation
FabriQC is the school for social innovation in Quebec. It aims to bring together citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations, institutions, researchers and students to submit an idea, a project that would transform the community socially.

The brand concept focuses on the continuous transformation of innovation. It directly refers to the stained glass windows of the church where the event takes place. The graphic elements evoke the brutalism of deconstruction and construction. These two aspects are present in the architecture of the place: an old church under construction looking for a second life!
Image may contain: building and outdoor
Image may contain: template
Image may contain: drawing, map and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting and screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: illustration, drawing and art
Image may contain: book, handwriting and letter
Image may contain: handwriting and letter
Image may contain: handwriting and post-it note
Image may contain: person and clothing
LA FABRIQC
54
128
5
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mambo Mambo Quebec, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Guillaume Beaulieu Quebec, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Tommy Hachez Quebec, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Zorani Sanabria Quebec, Quebec, Canada

    LA FABRIQC

    54
    128
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.