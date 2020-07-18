LA FABRIQC

Innovation sociale



FabriQC est une école d'innovation sociale à Québec. Elle a pour but de rassembler les citoyens, les entrepreneurs, les organisations, les institutions, les chercheurs et les étudiants à soumettre une idée, un projet qui permettrait de transformer socialement la communauté.







La marque se veut évolutive et axée sur la transformation et l'innovation en continu. Elle réfère directement aux vitraux de l'église où se déroulent ses événements. Les éléments graphiques quant à eux évoquent le côté brut de la déconstruction et la construction. Ce sont deux éléments bien présents dans l'architecture de l'endroit: une vieille église en pleins travaux à la recherche d'une deuxième vie!







Social innovation



FabriQC is the school for social innovation in Quebec. It aims to bring together citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations, institutions, researchers and students to submit an idea, a project that would transform the community socially.





