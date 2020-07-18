Vagabund Moto - Coffee Table Book

V A G A B U N D M O T O
Get your motor running!
For its owner a motorcycle is more than a just a means of transportation. It is true love. And sometimes even art. As is the case with the bikes of Vagabund Moto. A selection of their custom-crafted bikes can now also be admired in book form. For all the times, when you are not on your bike, but are eagerly awaiting your next trip.
CREDITS
Design: Lena Wurm, Kristina Kurre
Photography: Stefan Leitner, Julian Pircher, Moritz Lechner, Florian Lierzer
Max Mauthner, Michael Wipfler, Shutterstock (Tuomas Lehtinen, sripfoto), Vagabund
Illustration: Lena Wurm, Vagabund
Copywriting: Thomas Pokorn
Editing and Proofreading: Philip Iroh
Project Management: Lukas Habl
