Lil’ Sweet Chick is a New York City-based fast casual chicken and waffles concept owned by hall of fame rapper Nas.
Our clients tasked us with helping them revamp their current brand into something modern and fun for a larger audience, as they moved to expand for pop-ups and stadiums to brick and mortar restaurants.
During our interview process, we helped ownership identify their core brand positioning of “spreading love Brooklyn way”.
Knowing their audience and holding onto their urban roots, we helped modernize the brand in a happy, friendly execution with fun character illustrations, light packaging and buzzy colors.
Creative Director: Alex Ostroff
Creative Team:
Véronique Lafortune, Agathe Morin, Alexandre Saumier (2 lettreurs) & Charlaine Ly
Studio Photography: Vincent Castonguay
Food Photography: Alex Stein
