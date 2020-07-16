PROGRESSIVE
These images were created for motorcycle insurance company Progressive. This campaign was conceived by ad agency Arnold Worldwide and created in close cooperation with creative production company Taylor James. The campaign builds on the customer insight that motorcycle riders are one with their bikes. It’s mythical but also mystical, featuring a creature called a Motaur.
Now, what is a Motaur?
Imagine the mystical imagery that surrounds the half-human, half-horse creatures in Greek mythology. Now, take that imagery and apply it to the 21st century. Motaur is half man, half motorcycle, and unapologetically proud to be one with his bike.
CREDITS
Client: Arnold Worldwide
Agency Associate Creative Director: Rafael Beretta
Agency Producer: Lauren Landry
Agency Marketing Director: Jordan Colleran
Agency Executive Print Producer: Vicki Shaughnessy
Producer: Kim Comeaux
CGI/ Post-Production: Taylor James
Digital Tech/ Photo Assist: Jaap Kwaak
1st Assistant: Tomas Arceo
2nd Assistant: Matt Sersion
Production Designer/ Rigging Coordinator: Patrick Lumb
Set & Prop Design: Joshua Stricklin
Styling Wardrobe: Debra Day
Styling Hair & Make-Up: Kathleen Beaton
Production Assistant: Blaine Moir