Visual Identity for ZETAK, a basque electronic music project by Pello Reparaz. The project explores new boundaries reinterpreting Euskal Herria’s traditional music to generate new sounds.





Coming from ZETAK’s nature we designed Arbizu, a custom typeface conceived under the same idea. Based on a documentation research, ancient characters from the Basque alphabet have been rescued and juxtaposed with a sans serif typeface of today, resulting in a contemporary view of the traditional Basque imaginary.



