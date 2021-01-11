Visual Identity for ZETAK, a basque electronic music project by Pello Reparaz. The project explores new boundaries reinterpreting Euskal Herria’s traditional music to generate new sounds.
Coming from ZETAK’s nature we designed Arbizu, a custom typeface conceived under the same idea. Based on a documentation research, ancient characters from the Basque alphabet have been rescued and juxtaposed with a sans serif typeface of today, resulting in a contemporary view of the traditional Basque imaginary.
Each Arbizu character contains three alternates that are set randomly, giving musicality and rhythm to the typeface.
The basque characters, used commonly in the territory and rooted to its popular culture,
are mainly inspired by old funerary inscriptions, engravings, gravestones, and lintels from the Basque Country. These inscriptions used to be made by local artisans, who added certain stylistic gestures to each character.
This book gathers, according to the author, those characters with certain particularity,
achieving to collect a large number of alternatives for each alphabetic character. Despite its eclectic nature, the book compilation illustrates that basque letters have their own identity.
Popular Architecture and Basque Writing, P. & J. de Zabalo (1947)
Vasca Ekin S.R.L. Editorial
Basque letters redraw, adjusting the weight and proportions to compensate them with the sans-serif and maintaining its vernacular character.
In order to recover a great number of characters, 108 between numbers and letters, and providing rhythm to the typeface, three alternative characters were added to each letter.
The random appearance of basque characters is activated in the OpenType code by “contextual alternatives”: Three character versions appear randomly thanks to more than 1,500 lines of code that contemplate various combinations.
Creative Direction & Design by Pràctica
Typeface Production by Jordi Embodas
Web Code by Iago Barreiro
Project Documentation
Photography by Bonastre
Motion design by Rafa Grullon