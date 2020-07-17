Arbizu Type Specimen

Merchandising publication for ZETAK, a basque electronic music project by Pello Reparaz. ZETAK explores new boundaries reinterpreting the Euskal Herria traditional music to generate new sounds.





The weight of ZETAK’S visual identity falls on Arbizu, a custom typeface that mixes the traditional Basque characters with a modern font. A limited edition specimen was created, so the fans can achieve a publication that captures ZETAK’s typographic DNA.



