English
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Autodesk 3ds Max
Tools
Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana
Maxim Goudin
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/29/2020
quarantine sketchbook
Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana
331
1.1k
9
Published:
July 28th 2020
Maxim Goudin
Owners
Maxim Goudin
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana
331
1.1k
9
Published:
July 28th 2020
Tools
Adobe After Effects
Maxon Cinema 4D
Autodesk 3ds Max
Creative Fields
Art Direction
Architecture
Digital Art
architecture
Brutalism
cityscape
concept art
constructivism
environment
occult
saint sebastian
Sun
weird
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
