Cognizance

Altered states of cognizance, some of the time called non-ordinary states, include various mental states in which the mind can be aware but is not in its usual wakeful condition, such as during hypnosis, meditation, hallucination, trance, and the dream stage. Altered states can happen anywhere. They permit us to see our lives and ourselves with a more extensive focal point and from various edges of observation than the ordinary mind.

With love✌️