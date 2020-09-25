user's avatar
UpperHand
We’ve been contacted by the lovely team at Upper Hand, a german-based startup that specializes in developing top-notch masks, t-shirts & hoodies with anti-bacterial technology that will keep you safe in these strange times.
During the last couple of weeks, we’ve been helping them in creating a series of illustrations and short animations for the launch of their upcoming products, we also designed their logo and help them visualize some of the features that their products have.

We’ve created a set of simple yet super sweet  characters and visualize the main 5 features of the Upper Hand products: Breathability, Protection, Comfort, Recycle & Antibacterial Technology. 
These joyful characters are expressing with their attitude and humor the benefit of this new technology. We all need more of this energy to pass this weird times we are living. Enjoy!

Credits:

Creative Direction: Rodier Kidmann, Carmen Angelillo & Guido Lambertini
EP: Agusta Timotea
Illustrated by Rodier Kidmann
Animated by Guido Lambertini, Ana Freitas




