Upperhand





We’ve been contacted by the lovely team at Upper Hand, a german-based startup that specializes in developing top-notch masks, t-shirts & hoodies with anti-bacterial technology that will keep you safe in these strange times.

During the last couple of weeks, we’ve been helping them in creating a series of illustrations and short animations for the launch of their upcoming products, we also designed their logo and help them visualize some of the features that their products have.





We’ve created a set of simple yet super sweet characters and visualize the main 5 features of the Upper Hand products: Breathability, Protection, Comfort, Recycle & Antibacterial Technology.