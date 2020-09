HUAWEI P40 PRO







Proudly presenting one of eleven short full cgi vidoes featuring new Huawei P40. Our work was used on keynote and global launch campaign channels. Video was initially planned to be done as a combination of shoot for the hand and CGI for product replacement. Due to COVID-19 situation we have decided to challenge our team and pull of whole video full CGI.







Client: Huawei

Agency: Insight Group