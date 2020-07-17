















Casa Selva is a skincare line that started out of a love story, inspired by magic Tulum and its lush jungle botanicals. Honest & Clean beauty made with pure ingredients, to elevate the daily ritual of selfcare.





We worked in a full rebranding: designed a bespoke logotype where air and open space play graciously around each letter. Typography plays a leading role, to set a system that prioritizes honesty and effortless reading. A set of the 3 most important icons complete the look & feel of the brand. We redesigned a symbol that features a sophisticated palm tree for Casa Selva, which is also a monogram that is used in selected pieces.





Packaging has a detail of surprise when opening each box, with a fine line jungle pattern. Finally, all these elements come together into a wrapping paper that elevates the brand's voice into a new phase.





Casa Selva, elevate your ritual with ease.















