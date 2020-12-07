Oio Lab - Serums

We work with Oio Lab on a daily basis, and we were very excited about their release of two new products; deeply penetrating gel-serums AQUASPHERE and THE E-SERUM. We were responsible for designing new packaging in the brand identity style. The serums are liquid gels in transparent and light blue, so we wanted to highlight their freshness and lightness in the design. We also drew our inspiration from the beautiful ingredients: unique pea ferment, copper tripeptide, oligosaccharides from brown algae or sea minerals. These are especially accented in the creative photography.







Art direction / Graphic design / Packaging / Print / Photography





