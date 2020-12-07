Oio Lab - Serums

We work with Oio Lab on a daily basis, and we were very excited about their release of two new products; deeply penetrating gel-serums AQUASPHERE and THE E-SERUM. We were responsible for designing new packaging in the brand identity style. The serums are liquid gels in transparent and light blue, so we wanted to highlight their freshness and lightness in the design. We also drew our inspiration from the beautiful ingredients: unique pea ferment, copper tripeptide, oligosaccharides from brown algae or sea minerals. These are especially accented in the creative photography.
Art direction / Graphic design / Packaging / Print / Photography
Simultaneously, we worked on a video and photoshoot with models showing how to use oils and serums. It was our goal to work with natural, beautiful women and not necessarily with professional models. To even further demonstrate that Oio Lab are a kind, transparent skincare brand for everyone
Product Photography: HUGMUN ☕
Video: Andiamo works
Video Art direction: Joanna Ziemowska
Model: Maria Kompf / Marta Szostak
Set: Kinga Dembińska
Mua: Paulina Kurowiak
Hair: Open Hair Studio
Assistant: Jadwinia Jadwinia
Model Photography: Kuba Szopka
3D: Ame.type