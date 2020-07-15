user's avatar
Masters of Education
Greta Janutytė
Ugdymo meistrai — Masters of Education. New and unique magazine about education, where authoritative interlocutors share real stories on topics that are especially relevant to educators and parents! The topic of this issue is: "How to live in education?". The interlocutors share insights on tutoring, peculiarities of children's education, teachers' earnings & alternative livelihoods. Positive and inspiring stories from the everyday life of educational institutions and parents.







DESIGN — Greta Janutytė
PHOTOGRAPHY — Greta Cibulskaitė
CLIENT Mokymosi mokykla
 YEAR 2020


You can buy magazine here: https://mokymosi.lt/ugdymo-meistrai

