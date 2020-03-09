Illustration Projects 2019/20





Campaña para Beko/ Fútbol Club Barcelona "Eat like a Pro" con el objetivo de fomentar buenos hábitos de alimentación en niños/as para evitar la obesidad infantil.

Campanya per Beko / Futbol Club Barcelona "Eat like a Pro" amb l'objectiu de fomentar bons hàbits d'alimentació en nens i nenes per evitar l'obesitat infantil.

Campaign for Beko / Fútbol Club Barcelona "Eat like a Pro" with the intention of promoting good eating habits in children to avoid childhood obesity.



