Illustration Projects 2019/20

Campaña para Beko/ Fútbol Club Barcelona "Eat like a Pro" con el objetivo de fomentar buenos hábitos de alimentación en niños/as para evitar la obesidad infantil.
Campanya per Beko / Futbol Club Barcelona "Eat like a Pro" amb l'objectiu de fomentar bons hàbits d'alimentació en nens i nenes per evitar l'obesitat infantil.
Campaign for Beko / Fútbol Club Barcelona "Eat like a Pro" with the intention of promoting good eating habits in children to avoid childhood obesity.
Illustration for the wine label Rebels de Batea, Bodegas Torres.
Ilustraciones para las etiquetas para Rebels de Batea, Bodegas Torres.