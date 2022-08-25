Miro is a visual collaboration tool used by 5+ million users across the world. The worlds most innovative teams like Netflix, Twitter, Skyscanner, Cisco use Miro to create the next big ideas. Verve by Vruchtvlees has designed the new brand identity and strategic guidelines for Miro, formerly known as RealtimeBoard, that brings a human touch to the SaaS-tool. The visual language captures the joy of mutual understanding and focuses on bringing teams together, whether they are in the same room or on the other side of the world.

The Miro rebranding received two European Design Awards: Gold in the category 'Digital identity application' and Silver for 'Logo animation'. Read about it here