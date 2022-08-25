Miro is a visual collaboration tool used by 5+ million users across the world. The worlds most innovative teams like Netflix, Twitter, Skyscanner, Cisco use Miro to create the next big ideas. Verve by Vruchtvlees has designed the new brand identity and strategic guidelines for Miro, formerly known as RealtimeBoard, that brings a human touch to the SaaS-tool. The visual language captures the joy of mutual understanding and focuses on bringing teams together, whether they are in the same room or on the other side of the world.
The Miro rebranding received two European Design Awards: Gold in the category 'Digital identity application' and Silver for 'Logo animation'. Read about it here.
Verve collaborated closely with the creative team of Miro based in San Francisco, Perm, and Amsterdam, using the Miro platform. Following the SCRUM method, the identity was developed within different creation sprints. Working together remotely on Miro enabled us to act fast. In the creation sprints, we explored different directions of the identity to create and capture Miro’s brand story. The result is a bright and vibrant new brand that is challenging and supportive in all its touchpoints.