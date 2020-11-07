CFC has developed the visual identity of Hippocrata clinic, a functional medicine hospital. When the existing hospital focuses on symptomatic treatment of symptoms, the functional medicine hospital aims to solve the underlying cause of symptoms by integrating the pre-symptom status, such as genetic, mental, and physical problems. We wanted to capture the concepts of 'connection' and 'integration' of functional medicine into BI and visual systems.
Hippocrata Clinic
2020
Client: Hippocrata Clinic
-
Project Team
Studio Vase
Space Design
-
CFC
Visual Identity Development
Art Direction & Design: Charry Jeon
Design: Nara Yoon, Saerom Kang
Photography: Kiwoong Hong
