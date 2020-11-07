Hippocrata Clinic
CFC has developed the visual identity of Hippocrata clinic, a functional medicine hospital. When the existing hospital focuses on symptomatic treatment of symptoms, the functional medicine hospital aims to solve the underlying cause of symptoms by integrating the pre-symptom status, such as genetic, mental, and physical problems. We wanted to capture the concepts of 'connection' and 'integration' of functional medicine into BI and visual systems.
2020
Client: Hippocrata Clinic
Project Team

Studio Vase
Space Design
CFC
Visual Identity Development

Art Direction & Design: Charry Jeon 
Design: Nara Yoon, Saerom Kang
Photography: Kiwoong Hong

www.contentformcontext.com
