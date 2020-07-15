skip
Commissioned works
Yo Az
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Artwork for
Relics
Portrait of Jeff Bezos for
Fortune 500
Artwork for the year of the rat for
Cadillac Canada
Editorial illustration for
Fastcompany
Packaging design for
Mira
Artwork for
Hoppy
Vinyl design for
Vinyl Moon
Vol.058
Thanks for watching
Commissioned works
Yo Az
Yo Az
Paris, France
Commissioned works
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
Editing
beer
CD cover
editorial
hoodie
Label
music
Packaging
psychedelic
T Shirt
vinyl
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
