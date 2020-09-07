Concrete Genie
Colin Trenter
Concrete Genie follows the heartwarming journey of a bullied teen named Ash, who escapes his troubles by bringing his colorful imagination to life in his sketchbook.

Oddfellows worked closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment to develop an in-game cinematic depicting Ash's nostalgic childhood memories. We also created a series of backstory vignettes for the game's antagonists

The game’s setting is lush and alive, its narrative heartwarming. Our latchkey protagonist Ash constantly revisits the ruins of Denska, the once-thriving port town he grew up in, to doodle. Denska has been abandoned and overtaken by Darkness, a mysterious force with the physical form of thorned purple vines, but Ash can’t stand to let the town go. He’s faced with the opportunity to take action, given a magical brush and a mission to restore the ghost town’s beauty.

With a masterful sense of visual storytelling, the story is charming in its simplicity, full to bursting with warm, colorful memories and touching moments.

