Chair Gropius by NOOM

CHAIR GROPIUS





New NOOM furniture collection is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus School in Germany. Ideas of functionalism and conciseness, the combination of craft and art, buildings and objects formed by a composition of simple geometric shapes, are still relevant. NOOM furniture is a tribute to the great thinkers who formed the modernist principles and brought them to life.

All products in the collection are called by names of famous modernist artists and architects. ​​​​​​​



The designer has “gathered” the shape of this chair from the cylinders.





Materials: textile, foam rubber, sintepon, wood, plywood

Dimensions: H 74 cm x W 57 cm x D 57 cm



Kateryna Sokolova Designed by

NOOM Produced by



