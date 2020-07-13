ONEKIND
Monumento Co
ONEKIND a Los Angeles based brand that thoughtfully crafts profesional and beautiful skincare products under the ethos of ‘Skincare for all’; offering luxurious, clean and rejuvenating products at a much fairer price 
by taking the middle man out of the equation.
The branding system conveys a human-oriented essence that aims to express universal beauty. 
The result is a product that looks good, smells good and feels amazing.

