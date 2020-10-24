Log In
MyType - Vol.2
Andrew Footit
Featured In
Behance.net
10/24/2020
Featured In
Typography
7/11/2020
MyType
Vol.2
Here are a few recent typographic pieces I have worked on.
Exploring depth, exploring colour and enjoying the process.
Thanks for having a look. Follow for more. Enjoy!
Thanks for taking a look, follow me on
instagram
for more recent work...
MyType - Vol.2
Published:
July 7th 2020
Andrew Footit
Owners
Andrew Footit
London, United Kingdom
MyType - Vol.2
Published:
July 7th 2020
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
Typography
3D
adobe
Colourful
poster
typography
vector
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
