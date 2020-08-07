Karol Śliwka Exhibition
During the fifth exhibition in the Polish Design Polish Designers series, the Gdynia City Museum presented the work of Karol Śliwka (1932–2018), an outstanding graphic designer, the creator of over 400 logos that have been a part of Polish everyday life for the past sixty years, shaping the iconosphere of the public space. This was the largest monographic exhibition on Karol Śliwka to date, including designs, sketches, notes, photographs, pictures, and pieces from his private archive that have never before been made available to the public. Added to this, there are works from institutions and museums from around the country, and pieces from private collections. 

Karol Śliwka was a very multifaceted designer. His work has included packaging, book and record covers, stamps, and posters. Yet logos occupy a special place in his career, such as those created for the Institute of Mother and Child, the National Library, Adamed, and School and Educational Publishers. Some of these are presently considered cult classics – it would be hard to find someone in Poland who does not recognize the characteristic logo for PKO Polish Bank. 

 

GraphiC DESIGN: Patryk Hardziej
BASED ON: Karol Śliwka 

Book DESIGN: Patryk Hardziej
TYPESETTING: Patryk Hardziej, Ada Zielińska
EDITORIAL OFFICE: Agata Abramowicz, Agnieszka Drączkowska, Patryk Hardziej, Jacek Friedrich
TEXTS: Agnieszka Drączkowska, Patryk Hardziej, Jens Müller, Paweł Śliwka, Marcin Wicha, Sean Wolcott
PUBLISHER: the Gdynia City Museum
PRINT: Misuro

Size: 220x270 mm
Pages: 200
Publication: 2018
Binding: casebound book with belly band
 

organizer: The Gdynia City Museum 
curators: Agata Abramowicz, Agnieszka Drączkowska, Patryk Hardziej
EXHIBITION DESIGN and stands: Dominika Janicka
Graphic design: Patryk Hardziej
production: Anna Lipińska ​​​​​​​
stands production: DS Smith / Stolmar
exhibition photo: Yassen Hirstov​​​​​​, Marek Swoboda
object photo: Leszek Żurek

2018 / 2019 tour:
1. The Gdynia City Museum, Gdynia. PL
2. Institute of Design, Kielce, PL
3. Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw, Pl
4. Institute of Industrial Design, Warsaw, PL
5. BWA Bydgoszcz, PL
​​​​​​​
special thanks to: Dorota Brzezińska, Damian Dudek, Anna Gawron, Mateusz Kozielecki, Mateusz Koy, Dorota Lewandowska, Anna Lipińska, Marzena Markowska, Michał Miegoń, Jens Müller, Dariusz Ogrodowczyk, Weronika Szerle, Tomasz Sosnowski, Anna Śliwa, Karol Śliwka, Paweł Śliwka, Marcin Wicha, Sean Wolcott, Ada Zielińska
​​​​​​​
 


COLLECTION And Production: Pan Tu Nie Stał 
animation: Patryk Grochowicki


CONCEPT And Production: Patryk Hardziej, Jacek Wielebski (Traffic Design)
organizer: The Gdynia City Museum
Photo: Rafał Kołsut
special thanks to: 247 Studio, UVMW, Redkroft, Pan Tu Nie Stał

DIRECTION: Oskar Podolski, (OESU), Patryk Hardziej
MUSIC: Sławek Jaskułke
First AD: Piotr Sawicki
dop: Janusz Julo Sus
dop 2: Grzegorz Pastuszak
Color grading: Oskar Pospolitak
sound: Hubert Szklarski
photo: Alina Radecka
Production:  The Gdynia City Museum 


THANK YOU!




