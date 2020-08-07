Karol Śliwka Exhibition









KAROL ŚLIWKA





During the fifth exhibition in the Polish Design Polish Designers series, the Gdynia City Museum presented the work of Karol Śliwka (1932–2018), an outstanding graphic designer, the creator of over 400 logos that have been a part of Polish everyday life for the past sixty years, shaping the iconosphere of the public space. This was the largest monographic exhibition on Karol Śliwka to date, including designs, sketches, notes, photographs, pictures, and pieces from his private archive that have never before been made available to the public. Added to this, there are works from institutions and museums from around the country, and pieces from private collections.





Karol Śliwka was a very multifaceted designer. His work has included packaging, book and record covers, stamps, and posters. Yet logos occupy a special place in his career, such as those created for the Institute of Mother and Child, the National Library, Adamed, and School and Educational Publishers. Some of these are presently considered cult classics – it would be hard to find someone in Poland who does not recognize the characteristic logo for PKO Polish Bank.



