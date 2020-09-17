Revolut - Animated Loops









Revolut offers a range of digital banking services in a mobile app targeted at young tech-savvy users





During the Covid lockdown of 2020, Revolut approached us in order to create some stickers, GIFs and animated cards, for their new app. The users would attach these cards when sending money to someone else, through the Revolut app. The loops could not be more than 4-5 seconds.





There were 8 core subjects. We were asked to create concepts, direct, illustrate and animate:





1. Staycation

2. House Party - Bedroom Beers

3. Happy birthday

4. Shopping (split the cost)

5. Roadtrip

6. Date Night

7. Long Distance Relationship

8. Freedom





