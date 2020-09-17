user's avatar
Revolut - Animated Loops
Odd Bleat *
Behance.net


Revolut offers a range of digital banking services in a mobile app targeted at young tech-savvy users

During the Covid lockdown of 2020, Revolut approached us in order to create some stickers, GIFs and animated cards, for their new app. The users would attach these cards when sending money to someone else,  through the Revolut app. The loops could not be more than 4-5 seconds.

There were 8 core subjects. We were asked to create concepts, direct, illustrate and animate: 

1. Staycation
2. House Party - Bedroom Beers
3. Happy birthday
4. Shopping (split the cost)
5. Roadtrip
6. Date Night
7. Long Distance Relationship
8. Freedom

​​​​​​​
How to - Video Edit  (Watch below↓)


Sketches and Concepts


Character Design


Animation Loops↓


Video Edit (watch below↓)​​​​​​​
We just love watching all those little actions together, so we made a short edit, we added some music and sound design in order to make this universe even more alive.​​​​


Client: Revolut
Created by Odd Bleat
...
Direction | Script | Creative Direction: Yannis Zoumakis, Manos Gerogiannis
Design: Yannis Zoumakis
2D Animation: Manos Gerogiannis, Spyros Loran, Andreas Maris
Cell Animation: Alexandros Apostolakis

Sound design: Nikos Michalodimitrakis - MD Recording Studio
Music: Under The Spotlight

Thank you! ↑
Revolut - Animated Loops
130
634
13
Published:
user's avatar
Odd Bleat *

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Odd Bleat * Athens, Greece

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Andreas Maris Bulgaria
    user's avatar
    Spyros Loran Greece
    user's avatar
    Yannis Zoumakis Athens, Greece
    user's avatar
    Manos Gerogiannis London, United Kingdom

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Odd Bleat Athens, Greece

    Revolut - Animated Loops

    Revolut offers a range of digital banking services in a mobile app targeted at young tech-savvy users During the Covid lockdown of April 2020, R Read More
    130
    634
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.