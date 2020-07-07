Dramatis personae V
Dramatis personae V . Wintergartenhochhaus . Leipzig, Germany​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V as the next part of the architecture series contains buildings from Aarhus, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Essen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Lisbon, Milan, Trier. „Dramatis personae” represents public faces that deliberately restrains the identity of the object in order to concentrate on its public performance. With this title I intend to emphasize the unique and individual appearance of buildings, which act like strong personalities in public places.

Dramatis personae V . Santa Gianna Beretta Molla a Trezzano sul Naviglio . Milan, Italy​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . AARhus residence . Aarhus, Denmark​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Zollverein School of Management and Design . Essen, Germany​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Gallaratese Quarter . Milan, Italy​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Iceberg residence . Aarhus, Denmark​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Radisson Blu Media Harbour Hotel . Düsseldorf, Germany​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Palácio da Justiça . Lisbon, Portugal​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Parco Vittoria . Milan, Italy​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Radisson Blu Hotel . Hamburg, Germany​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Zollverein School of Management and Design . Essen, Germany​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Vodafone Headquarters . Lisbon, Portugal​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . AARhus residence . Aarhus, Denmark​​​​​​​
Dramatis personae V . Kirche der katholischen Hochschulgemeinde Köln – St. Johannes XXIII . Cologne, Germany
Dramatis personae V . Office building . Aarhus, Denmark
Dramatis personae V . Tower of Dreams and Longings . Trier, Germany
    Dramatis personae V

